1 rescued from fire in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Batavia quickly responded to a fire on Ellicott St. early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., fire units responded and got to the scene in about three minutes.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the 2 1/2-story building with water, bringing the fire under control within 40 minutes and containing it to it’s original area.

Everyone except for one person was able to get themselves out of the building, but the other person had to be rescued from a bedroom via a ladder. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but it’s not clear what condition she’s in.

Even though the fire was contained to one apartment, people in the adjoining unit were temporarily relocated due to residual smoke conditions and disconnected utilities.

The fire doesn’t appear to be incendiary, but fire crews are still investigating.