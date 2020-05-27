2 teens hospitalized after crash in Town of Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens were taken to ECMC after a crash on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the collision on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m.

They say a car was leaving a parking lot when it pulled in front of a tractor trailer that was headed east. The tractor trailer then struck the driver’s side of the car, pushing it to the north shoulder of the road.

The driver, who was identified as a 19-year-old man, was taken to ECMC by ambulance. An 18-year-old passenger had to be flown there.

Both men live in Pembroke. As of Wednesday morning, they are in critical, but stable condition.

A second passenger, identified as an 18-year-old from Batavia, only suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver, a 45-year-old Buffalo man, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

