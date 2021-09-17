36-year-old Batavia motorcyclist in serious condition after accident with pickup truck

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition after he was hit by a pickup truck in Batavia Friday afternoon.

The Batavia man was hit at the intersection of Walnut Street and Law Street at 12:22 p.m. Friday — when Batavia Police arrived, he was found unresponsive on the road with serious injuries.

The 36-year-old was taken to a “landing zone” where he was flown by MercyFlight to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was looked at by members of the City of Batavia Fire Department for minor injures, he was not taken to the hospital for treatment.

Neither of the driver’s names has been released as charges are pending.