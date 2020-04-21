45 detainees at Batavia ICE facility test positive for COVID-19

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, which is located in Batavia.
Here is the list of detainees who contracted the virus:
- 35-year-old Guyanese national
- 39-year-old Guatemalan national
- 29-year-old Colombian national
- 51-year-old Jamaican national
- 36-year-old Jamaican national
- 27-year-old Liberian national
- 25-year-old Dominican national
- 45-year-old Jamaican national
- 32-year-old Indian national
- 23-year-old Indian national
- 23-year-old Mexican national
- 26-year-old Bosnian national
- 37-year-old Burkinabe national
- 30-year-old Ivory Coast national
- 53-year-old Indian national
- 41-year-old Jamaican national
- 32-year-old Indian national
- 27-year-old Salvadoran national
- 41-year-old Guyanese national
- 39-year-old Dominican national
- 36-year-old Jamaican national
- 28-year-old Salvadoran national
- 33-year-old Guatemalan national
- 38-year-old Honduran national
- 26-year-old Guatemalan national
- 54-year-old Mexican national
- 39-year-old Honduran national
- 49-year-old Dominican national
- 21-year-old Salvadoran national
- 29-year-old Cuban national
- 23-year-old Salvadoran national
- 42-year-old Dominican national
- Two 21-year-old Salvadorian nationals
- 35-year-old Dominican national
- 24-year-old Indian national
- 41-year-old Haitian national
- 30-year-old Guatemalan national
- 33-year-old Guatemalan national
- 62-year-old Pakistani national
- 29-year-old Somali national
- 37-year-old Honduran national
- 31-year-old Honduran national
- 38-year-old year Nigerian national
- 33-year-old Guatemalan national
All of these people are receiving care in quarantine.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says new detainees are screened, and if they show symptoms of the coronavirus, they are isolated and observed. Those who do not show symptoms are also monitored for two weeks.
In terms of testing, medical staff are collecting specimens from detainees for testing at a commercial or public health lab. Some detainees who need more care are sent to a hospital, where they may be tested.
