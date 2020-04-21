45 detainees at Batavia ICE facility test positive for COVID-19

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, which is located in Batavia.

Here is the list of detainees who contracted the virus:

35-year-old Guyanese national

39-year-old Guatemalan national

29-year-old Colombian national

51-year-old Jamaican national

36-year-old Jamaican national

27-year-old Liberian national

25-year-old Dominican national

45-year-old Jamaican national

32-year-old Indian national

23-year-old Indian national

23-year-old Mexican national

26-year-old Bosnian national

37-year-old Burkinabe national

30-year-old Ivory Coast national

53-year-old Indian national

41-year-old Jamaican national

32-year-old Indian national

27-year-old Salvadoran national

41-year-old Guyanese national

39-year-old Dominican national

36-year-old Jamaican national

28-year-old Salvadoran national

33-year-old Guatemalan national

38-year-old Honduran national

26-year-old Guatemalan national

54-year-old Mexican national

39-year-old Honduran national

49-year-old Dominican national

21-year-old Salvadoran national

29-year-old Cuban national

23-year-old Salvadoran national

42-year-old Dominican national

Two 21-year-old Salvadorian nationals

35-year-old Dominican national

24-year-old Indian national

41-year-old Haitian national

30-year-old Guatemalan national

33-year-old Guatemalan national

62-year-old Pakistani national

29-year-old Somali national

37-year-old Honduran national

31-year-old Honduran national

38-year-old year Nigerian national

33-year-old Guatemalan national

All of these people are receiving care in quarantine.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says new detainees are screened, and if they show symptoms of the coronavirus, they are isolated and observed. Those who do not show symptoms are also monitored for two weeks.

In terms of testing, medical staff are collecting specimens from detainees for testing at a commercial or public health lab. Some detainees who need more care are sent to a hospital, where they may be tested.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.