Additional sexual abuse charges brought against Batavia man

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Melvin Huntley, 40, of Batavia, is facing additional charges of sexual abuse after being arrested and charged back in July.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the new charges come against Huntley after a further investigation identified another victim.

Authorities say the investigation found Huntley subjected a total of four victims to “various incidents of sexual assault” over seven years.

Officials tell News 4 they previously charged Huntley in relation to the three initial victims and that the investigation is now complete, and they have not found any more victims at this time.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges include first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, and predatory sexual assault of two or more victims.

He will remain in Genesee County Jail until his next court date.