Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2018 Batavia homicide

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: A jury has convicted a man for killing another man during a fight last year.

Richard Hanes was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Raymond Morgan.

This happened last July on Liberty Street. Hanes faces up to 25-years to life in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for late August.

ORIGINAL: A man has been arrested in connection to a Batavia homicide that happened in July, according to a news release by the Batavia Police Department.

Raymond Morgan was killed on July 24. Police responded to a Liberty Street residence on a report of a physical altercation in a room.

When officers got to the scene, Morgan was found with significant injuries. EMS was summoned, but the Morgan died at the scene.

Richard Hanes, 36, became a person of interest in the homicide through a tip, according to the release.

Batavia Police said he has been in custody on Parole violations since July 26, 2018.

Hanes was arraigned today in Genesee County Court before Judge Charles Zambito on a Grand Jury Indictment Warrant for Murder in the 2nd degree, according to Batavia Police.

He is scheduled to re-appear in Genesee County Court on January 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Batavia Police said Hanes is still in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.