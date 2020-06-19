Batavia asking sports teams to file applications for use of parks

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Batavia will open its playgrounds on Monday.

Although these will be back open, splash pads and pavilion rentals in the city will remain closed.

Along with that, the city is encouraging sports teams to file event applications for the use of city parks.

“The City of Batavia is also encouraging sports organizations, including youth baseball and softball, to submit their event application and insurance paperwork if they would like to utilize City playing fields this summer,” said Rachael Tabelski, Assistant City Manager.

MORE | Find the state’s sports and recreation guidelines here.

