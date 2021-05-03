Batavia Downs adds Motley Crue singer Vince Neil to Rockin’ the Downs series

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: Vince Neil attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Dirt” at the Arclight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Legendary Motley Crue singer Vince Neil will be performing at Batavia Downs on Friday, June 18, as part of the Rockin’ the Downs series this summer.

Tickets for Vince Neil are on sale today, starting at noon.

Batavia Downs says if any tickets remain unsold on the day of the concert, they will be available for purchase in the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop in the lobby.

Due to limited capacity, concert-goers must be 21 and older, and there is a limit of four tickets purchased per person.

All attendees must show a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of showtime or a negative Antigen COVID test within six hours of showtime. Batavia Downs also says concert-goers can show proof of completed immunization.

There will be a rapid test site in the parking lot on the day of the concerts to allow ticket holders to get a rapid test on the day of events, Batavia Downs says.

