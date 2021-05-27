Batavia Downs not requiring negative test to attend summer concerts

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs says no testing will be required for entry to its Rockin’ The Downs concert series.

Officials say, similar to what other outdoor sporting events spaces in New York are doing, Batavia Downs will not require a negative test to attend the concert.

All pairs of seats will be six feet from each other following CDC regulations, Batavia Downs tells News 4.

Those vaccinated will not have to wear a mask when attending the concert, but those not vaccinated, including minors attending the concerts, are encouraged to wear one while indoors. Batavia Downs says they can take them off once outside.

Concert-goers will still need to enter through metal detectors. The venue says some items, including weapons, laser pointers, and outside food and beverage, are not permitted.

“We are encouraged by the hard work put in, not only by our staff, but by all the citizens of Western New York that have followed protocols and directives to allow us to safely put on these events once again,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs.

Batavia Downs says if rules or regulations regarding testing or vaccinations within the state change, they will adapt.