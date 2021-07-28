Batavia man accused of more sex crimes involving children

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is facing even more sex abuse charges involving children after his arrest was announced earlier this month.

On Wednesday morning, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced new charges of first-degree sex abuse against 40-year-old Melvin Huntley.

Prosecutors say these charges stem from further investigation into abuse claims that date back to September 2014. Huntley has been accused of abusing two more children — one who was less than 13 years old, and another who was younger than 11.

Additionally, Huntley faces two new counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Earlier this month, Huntley was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, course of conduct against a child, rape and sexual abuse.

Currently, Huntley is in custody at the Genesee County Jail with no bail.