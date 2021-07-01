Batavia man accused of obstructing breathing of two people, including a minor

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Batavia man for a fight that happened last month.

Authorities say Kaleb Bobzien, 23, placed a blanket over the face of a person and choked another with his arm. One of the victims is younger than 17.

Bobzien faces charges of strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Genesee County Jail without bail.

