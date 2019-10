BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Batavia Police say a man has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree gang assault in Batavia City Court.

21-year-old Riley Mayer of South Main Street was arrested on October 4 for an incident at 5 Highland Parkway in Batavia. Police tell News 4 Mayer caused serious physical injury to a person.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.