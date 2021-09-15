Batavia man dead after getting stuck in stone bin at concrete facility

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Randy Ridd, 64, of Batavia, died Tuesday afternoon after getting stuck in a stone bin at a Batavia concrete facility.

The Batavia Police Department says they received a call regarding the incident at Western NY Concrete at 638 E Main St. at the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Batavia Fire Department, police, and Mercy EMS responded.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene after the fire department extricated the victim.

The Genesee County Coroner’s Office sent Ridd’s body to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

According to police, the incident appears to be accidental at this time.