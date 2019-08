BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Batavia man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man in a fight.

A Genesee County judge sentenced Richard Hanes to 25-years to life for murder.

Hanes killed Raymond Lee Morgan in July 2018, during a fight on Liberty Street.

The victim’s children were at this morning’s sentencing.

The judge handed down the maximum allowed for second-degree murder in New York State.