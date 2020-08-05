Batavia man sentenced to five years in prison after being caught with child pornography at a halfway house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Batavia man is headed to prison for five years after he was found with child pornography at a halfway house, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

He announced Wednesday 52-year-old Daryl Sumeriski was sentenced to 60 months in prison by a U.S. District Judge.

Officials say fellow residents of a halfway house in Bath, that Sumeriski was residing in, expressed concern about certain images they saw on his cell phone and alerted authorities.

As a result, during a search warrant execution, investigators found more than 3,000 images of child porn on Sumeriski’s phone.

Some images depicted violent abuse of infants and toddlers, officials say.

