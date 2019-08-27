Batavia man seriously burned, cats killed in apartment fire

Breaking News
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia fire officials say a man was seriously injured in an apartment fire Monday night.

Firefighters went to the Walden Estates on Bank St. just after 9 p.m. They brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

When they got to the scene, two people were inside the apartment. Both escaped, but one suffered serious burns.

Paramedics took the man to Strong Memorial Hospital, where it’s not known what kind of condition he’s in.

No other human injuries were reported, but two cats were killed as a result of the fire.

Officials say the apartment involved was part of an eight-unit section. That apartment is a total loss, but the people living in the adjoining apartments are back in their homes.

In all, four people were helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be incendiary in nature, officials say. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

