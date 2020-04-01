1  of  4
Batavia opening Yard Waste Station on Monday

Batavia

Severe Weather_1555707906450

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Batavia will temporarily open its Law Street Yard Waste Station starting Monday.

For disposal of “yard waste,” the station, located at 147 Walnut Street, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who take advantage of this opportunity are asked to use the Law Street entrance and practice social distancing.

The following items will not be accepted at the station:

  • Tree stumps
  • Building materials
  • Rock
  • Fill (soil, stone)
  • Debris
  • Trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans)

All containers must be taken back by the customer.

The City of Batavia does not provide spring curbside pickup of yard waste materials like grass, leaves and limbs.

