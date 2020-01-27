Batavia police investigating robbery in Pizza Hut parking lot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Pizza Hut parking lot.

According to police, the victims of the robbery had gone to the lot shortly after 7:30 p.m. to meet with a potential buyer of items they were selling.

This is when the robbery occurred, and the potential buyer is believed to be the suspect.

Police say the suspect was armed with a blunt object at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this case can call Det. Sgt. Matt Lutey at (585) 345-6311, the police department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Tips can also be submitted at this site.

Batavia police are reminding people that the rear vestibule at the police department’s headquarters at 10 W. Main St. is a certified SafeTrade Station, with surveillance cameras, police personnel and a direct phone connection to county dispatchers.