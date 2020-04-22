Batavia Police looking for man involved in gang assault last October

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Batavia Police are looking for Nasir Nathan and need the public’s help.

According to police, Nathan has an outstanding warrant for his arrest involving a gang assault.

They tell us this assault happened on October 4th of last year on Highland Park in Batavia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the police department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370, or online here.

