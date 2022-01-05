Batavia police: Man charged after failing to help woman during fatal overdose

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man on lifetime parole due to a murder conviction is now facing charges of manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

This past Thursday night, Batavia police received a call saying two adults had overdosed while their kids were around.

Police proceeded to got to an apartment at Northside Meadows, where they found the seven and 10-year-old children’s mother and father.

The mother, Anda Ithna-Asheri, 38, had been dead “for some time,” police say. The father, 61-year-old Makeen Ithna-Asheri, “was unresponsive with agonal breathing,” police say.

He subsequently received multiple doses of Narcan and was taken to UMMC, where he recovered. The children were put into the custody of a relative.

Days later, on Tuesday, Ithna-Asheri was arrested. Police say he provided Anda with the drugs that caused her death and failed to help her, even while knowing that she overdosed. Along with that, police say that when the children tried to call 911, he took their phone away.

When Ithna-Asheri was taken into custody, police say he had suspected crack cocaine in his possession. He’s now being held at the Genesee County Jail on $50,000 bail and a parole warrant, and will be back in court on February 2.