BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Batavia Police are on the scene of a reported standoff on Liberty Street.

Police say they responded earlier this afternoon for a report of a man with a sword.

Liberty Street is closed between Ellicott and Jackson Streets, and Jackson School was put on lockdown.

Residents are being asked to stay inside.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to update as more information becomes available.