Batavia Police searching for missing 66-year-old Batavia man

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are working to locate Lewis A. Morris, 66, who went missing from his Batavia home Friday morning.

Morris was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Friday at his home in the City of Batavia and may have left sometime before 3 a.m. He’s thought to be with his black four-door 2011 Hyundai Sonata, license plate JAT5955.

Police say Morris is a 66-year-old African American man. No details on his clothing are available.

If you see Mr. Morris or his vehicle, you’re asked to immediately call your local law enforcement agency.

Those with information additional information are asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.