Batavia woman living with cystic fibrosis gets help from reality TV star

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Olivia Maniace of Batavia is 20 years old and has lived with cystic fibrosis since she was born. She then learned Colton Underwood, who earlier this year starred in “The Bachelor,” is helping kids just like her.

“One day I connected on social media and saw that he was having applications open to go to 50 different states giving out a portable vest that would definitely help me, so I told my mom and she nominated me and then a few months later they called us and said I won,” said Maniace.

Olivia won an AffloVest, which is the first battery operated therapy vest and is worth more than $20,000. Colton, of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, flew her down to New York City to give her the vest, spend time with him and his family, and give her tickets to two Broadway shows.

“They presented me the vest after the Frozen show in this special room where the characters get ready. “

Now, Olivia is paying it forward through her own foundation, called “Liv Luv Breathe Care Packages.” She sends care packages to teen girls who are battling different illnesses in hospitals all across the country.

As for the vest? She’s been using it for seven weeks now and has seen a huge improvement in her quality of life.

“It definitely impacted my life because I have to do my treatment three to four times a day and it’s really hard to just sit there for a half-hour with my old treatment so now I can at least get up, move, do some exercises that will help too so it definitely improved,” said Maniace.

To donate to the cause check out the Liv Luv Breathe Care Packages Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also reach the foundation via email at livluvbreathe@gmail.com.