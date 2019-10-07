Bergen man arrested for violating stay-away order of protection, allegedly throwing Dr. Pepper bottle at child

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zackary Seeley, 22, of Bergen for allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection at 4036 W. Main Street Rd.

During the incident on Sunday night, Deputies say Seeley allegedly threw a 16 oz. Dr. Pepper bottle at a child.

He was caught at a separate location and charged with aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say Seeley was convicted of first-degree criminal contempt previously.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $5,000 bond after his arraignment in the Town of Batavia Court. Seeley is scheduled to reappear in court on October 21 at 1 p.m.