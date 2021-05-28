BPO to perform with Strictly Hip at Batavia Downs

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and The Strictly Hip are teaming up again for a concert at Batavia Downs.

The combination of western New York’s most well-known orchestra and the region’s most popular Tragically Hip tribute will take place on July 18.

The performance will happen at 6 p.m., but doors will open an hour before that.

Related Content The Grass Roots, Puddle of Mudd added to Batavia Downs concert series

Tickets go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here when they’re available. Since capacity will be limited, purchases will be limited to four tickets per person.

Prices will range from $20-$75. Chairs will be provided in the VIP and premium sections, and people who purchase tickets for the lawn section can bring a chair.

No vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend the concert.

MORE | Batavia Downs not requiring negative test to attend summer concerts

Correction: The date of the concert was originally listed as June 18. Batavia Downs has since issued a correction, providing the correct date. The story has been updated to reflect this.