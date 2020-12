BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A World War II Veteran from Buffalo received a prestigious honor today.

The Batavia V.A. Medical Center re-issued Sydney Cole the Caterpillar Pin.

On January 2, 1945, the former captain was forced to jump out of his disabled airplane over the skies of Belgium and into the German-held territory.

The V.A. says members can only join the Caterpillar Club if they successfully escape a damaged airplane and survive by only using a parachute.