CAN-USA announces 5-year deal to take over Batavia Muckdogs

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Muckdogs will hit the baseball diamond once again after fears the team would have to fold.

CAN-USA Sports announced a five-year deal to take over the team.

The fate of the Muckdogs was uncertain after the New York-Penn League folded. The Muckdogs will now play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Geneva, Jamestown and Elmira also have clubs in that league. Leaders in Batavia say this is exciting news for the community.

“I had no doubt that baseball would still be good here…That’s what our county wants. That’s what our area wants. They just want to see good baseball,” Tom Turnbull, president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, says.

As part of the deal, CAN-USA will also lease the rights to Dwyer Stadium for the next five years.