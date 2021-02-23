Community members respond to second COVID-19 outbreak in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Community members are responding after a second COVID-19 outbreak in Batavia.

The outbreak happened at the Buffalo Federal Detention facility, where 26 cases are confirmed so far.

That represents almost 10% of the 265 people currently in the facility.

Leaders with the group, Justice for Migrant Families say 180 COVID tests are still pending.

Officials with the facility this morning tell us the numbers today remain the same.

“Transparency isn’t built into immigrant detention. The reason that we know these numbers is because this is the second time Batavia has been through this. Batavia has already gone through the second-worst COVID outbreak in the country in the spring,” Executive Director for Justice for Migrant Families Jennifer Connor said.

Officials say because of this, the law has forced ice to be more transparent.