First phase of cuts in Batavia will lead to more than $1 million in expense reductions

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Batavia is estimating a potential $2.5 million shortfall in revenue for its general fund while looking ahead to the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“Currently, the city is facing a gap in revenue, and we are working diligently to control spending across all cost centers,” City Manager Dr. Martin Moore said. “The most recent figures for April show a 26 percent loss in sales tax revenue. This will mean a 26 percent reduction in the city’s sales tax distribution payment for the month of April from the County. Revenue losses from sales tax could ultimately reach 30 percent over the entire year. Other cuts are expected from state aid as well.”

The city is also estimating a $350,106 shortage in property tax revenue and a loss of $278,386 in other revenue, like building permits, bail and licenses. Each estimate represents a 15 percent reduction in what was budgeted.

Since these numbers are merely estimates, and could change, Batavia is taking a phased approach to its cost-cutting measures. Immediate cuts to various departments have been advised, though. These include deferring purchasing of some items, laying off many part-time employees and instituting a hiring freeze.

Altogether, the city says these first-phase cuts will lead to $1.1 million in expense reductions. Here is the breakdown:

· $435,384 in savings from hiring freeze

· $260,972 in reductions from the Administrative Department

Cancellation of Summer Recreation program for 2020

Reduction in attorney and legal services

General liability insurance policy savings

Delayed/termed payment to economic development corporation

Cut of community celebrations and event support (Picnic in the Park)

Cut in travel and training

Elimination of employee recognition program funding and GLOW Corporate Cup fee for employees to participate

Layoff of part-time clerk position for 3 months

Supplies and materials cuts and deferrals of purchasing

· $133,627 in reductions from the Police Department

Crossing guard layoff

Eliminate special community policing initiatives (NET details, explorer post, community policing, events, etc.)

Delay vehicle purchases

Deferral of supplies and equipment purchasing (crime scene camera, camcorder purchases, outfitting new officers, ERT uniform expenses)

Cut in non-mandatory training

Layoff of part-time dispatcher position

· $77,370 in reductions from the Fire Department

Cut in non-mandatory travel and training

Deferral of supplies and equipment purchases (fire gloves, fire extinguisher replacement, gas meters, hydrant markers, turnout gear, ropes, harnesses, portable radios and pagers among other supplies)

· $118,760 in reductions from the Department of Public Works

Cut in non-mandatory travel and training

Street light replacement purchases eliminated

Deferral of supplies and equipment purchases (patching material, traffic signs, vehicle and plow repair, park equipment)

Deferral of repair and maintenance at non-essential equipment at parks

Deferral of lighting repairs at parks

Cut in overtime in parks budget, Bureau of Maintenance, community celebrations and special events, street cleaning, Bureau of Inspections

· $75,000 suspension of funding reserve accounts at this time

Despite cuts to the fire and police services, the City of Batavia says the departments intend to keep the same level of response to calls.

“Between the gap funding analysis and cash flow projections, I am diligently watching the financial health of the City,” Dr. Moore said. “The first phase of reductions will result in a loss of some services and lay-offs. This is painful but necessary. I can only express my appreciation to the City of Batavia employees for their continued hard work and dedication during these extremely difficult times.”

