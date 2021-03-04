GCC to host vaccination clinic, starting Friday

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Empire State Development’s Regional Director for the Finger Lakes, a new vaccine POD (point of dispensing) will open Friday in Batavia.

Vincent Esposito says this new POD will be on the campus of Genesee Community College, and it will be open through Tuesday.

At this site, people can receive the newly-arrived Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one dose.

To get an appointment, call 833-697-4829 or visit this site.