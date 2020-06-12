Genesee County enters Phase Three, Batavia sees the return of indoor dining

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Finger Lakes region includes Orleans, Wyoming, and Genesee counties.

They entered Phase Three today.

We went to Batavia to see the return of indoor dining.

“You know local small bar, serving food. It’s good to be back.”

Steve Decker hasn’t been able to play Quick Draw at the bar for months but today at Bourbon and Burger in Batavia he could, with bar stools six feet apart and tables six feet apart.

“All patrons have to have masks until they’re seated. All of the employees will be wearing masks at all times,” owner Derek Geib said.

Beth Kemp of the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District says, “you know it feels amazing actually. We have been eagerly anticipating all of the phases in the reopening process and I have to commend all of our businesses across the board from restaurants to retail to personal services. The adaptability and creativity and be able to pull through all of the reopening phases, I know the community as well is very excited to be back.”

Genesee County is in the same cluster as the Finger Lakes counties in entering Phase Three and that also opens the doors today to nail salons and tattoo parlors.

Mark Fanara is allowed to reopen High Voltage Tattoo for the first time since March.

“They sent the recommendations about a few days before we were allowed to open so I got some log books. I have to log what we clean, when we clean, who’s been in here, keep chairs six feet apart. Gotta have goggles for when we’re tattooing or a face shield. so I was looking forward to coming back I’m just hopeful everybody’s being careful and nobody gets sick,” Fanara said.