Genesee County law enforcement takes part in torch run

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Genesee County are taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. This happened in Batavia this morning.

The event raises money for the Special Olympics.

The run was cancelled last year because of COVID.

Chad Minuto with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they decided to shorten the race this year too be three miles instead of six.

“Usually our route was from the arc in Elba, to the arc on Walnut in Batavia, this year we decided to cut that in half and as you can see the turnout is much better. Because I think we shortened the mileage. It’s also going to provide more visibility through the city. That was another reason why we decided to change the route,” Minuto said.

Officers from the Batavia Police Department also participated in today’s torch run.