Genesee County offering rapid tests tomorrow for asymptomatic residents

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Asymptomatic residents in Genesee County will have a chance to get a rapid COVID-19 test in Batavia on Thursday.

County officials say the self-administered, free drive-thru clinic will be at the Genesee County Emergency Management Office & Training Facility at 7690 State Street Road.

It will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in scheduling a test must register online here.

Anyone needing additional help or information may contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.

At the site, a staff member from the testing center will offer guidance for residents to administer their self-test with a cotton swab, officials say.

People will be contacted via phone or email with the results.

