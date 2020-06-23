Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Dave’s Ice Cream in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Dave’s Ice Cream in the Town of Batavia over the weekend.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the City of Batavia Police Department, along with State Troopers, responded to Dave’s at 10:53 p.m. on Saturday for a burglary in progress.

Officials say an unknown suspect forcibly got into the building by prying the back door open.

Law enforcement secured the building, but the suspect had already taken off.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing black pants, a black coat, a grey hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, and a black mask.

Here’s is that Ring surveillance video courtesy of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office:

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect attempted to get into the cash registers before leaving in what appeared to be a small, white SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact investigators at 585-343-5000.

