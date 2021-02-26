ICE ordered to create vaccination plan for those in their custody at Batavia facility

(WIVB)– A federal order today means those being held at the Batavia Detention Facility ran by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be vaccinated.

A federal judge ordered the office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to develop a vaccination plan for people who are in custody at the Batavia Detention Facility that would otherwise be eligible for the vaccine.

I.C.E. has until March 3 to develop its plan and present it to the court.

An attorney for the New York Civil Liberties Union said the judge’s decision is an overdue victory.