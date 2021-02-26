ICE ordered to create vaccination plan for those in their custody at Batavia facility

(WIVB)– A federal order today means those being held at the Batavia Detention Facility ran by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be vaccinated.
A federal judge ordered the office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to develop a vaccination plan for people who are in custody at the Batavia Detention Facility that would otherwise be eligible for the vaccine.
I.C.E. has until March 3 to develop its plan and present it to the court.
An attorney for the New York Civil Liberties Union said the judge’s decision is an overdue victory.
“This is an overdue victory for the people being held in Batavia, who have little capacity to protect themselves from COVID-19 and are uniquely exposed to the virus. ICE has neglected to make a vaccination plan on their own, instead opting to delay and duck responsibility. People in ICE detention and working in ICE facilities are in ICE’s care, period. There is no excuse for further delays, ICE must come back to the court with an immediate, actionable plan on Wednesday.”Amy Belsher, Staff Attorney from the NYCLU.