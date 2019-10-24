Lloyd apologizes for serving lunch at federal detention facility

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lloyd is calling its decision to serve lunch at the federal detention facility in Batavia on Wednesday “an honest mistake.”

“Lloyd has deep ties to the immigrant and refugee communities in Buffalo. We work closely with Jericho Road and the International Institute of Buffalo as part of our hiring and recruitment efforts, and every year we look forward to participating in their Buffalo Without Borders fundraiser,” the company wrote in an online post.

In an effort to make amends, Lloyd says the company will be donating all sales from Wednesday’s service to Justice for Migrant Families WNY.

“We’re sorry, Buffalo. You deserve better,” the company wrote.

Read the full statement below: