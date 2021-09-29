Man accused of driving drunk crashes in Batavia after 2 previous convictions

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man with two previous DWI convictions in the last 10 years was charged again following a crash in Batavia.

On Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say they were responding to a domestic incident in Oakfield when they learned that the suspect had left the scene.

Identified as 31-year-old Robert Paris, deputies say the suspect began heading south on S. Pearl Street, but his vehicle was eventually found off Downey Road.

Deputies say Paris had crashed into a telephone pole before his vehicle came to a rest in a field. According to them, he was driving drunk.

Paris was charged with DWI, along with moving from the lane unsafely, aggravated unlicensed operation, refusal to take a breath test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Following his arraignment, Paris was released on court appearance tickets. He’ll be back in Batavia Town Court next month.

