BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are reporting the arrest of a man they charged with first-degree rape for a 2000 incident.

Police tell News 4, Roger K. Brinkman allegedly forcibly raped a woman who was 14 at the time.

Brinkman remains in jail following his arraignment in Batavia City Court.

He was due back in court Thursday at 9 a.m.