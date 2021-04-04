Man charged with two counts of first-degree rape, allegedly had sex with child under age 15

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 19-year-old Hezekiah Burch has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape involving a child under 15-years-old.

Burch was arrested on March 29 after a sex abuse investigation revealed he had allegedly been having sex with a child under the age of 15 a number of times over the course of a month, according to Batavia Police.

Police say Burch was charged with two counts of rape in the first degree with forcible compulsion, sex abuse in the first degree with forcible compulsion and attempted sex abuse in the first degree with forcible compulsion.

He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and later remanded to the Genesee County Jail.