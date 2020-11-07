Man hit by vehicle, killed while crossing road in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in Batavia on Friday night.

Batavia Police, along with Batavia Fire and Mercy Medics, responded to East Main Street where the collision occurred.

Police say there they found the man lying in the middle of the road with severe injuries, and he was taken to UMMC, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigation shows the vehicle was traveling east on East Main Street when the man entered the road just east of Summit Street, officials say. He was on the south side of the road headed north.

Authorities tell us the investigation is still ongoing, and no further updates are expected until Monday.