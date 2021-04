BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) -- 19-year-old Hezekiah Burch has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape involving a child under 15-years-old.

Burch was arrested on March 29 after a sex abuse investigation revealed he had allegedly been having sex with a child under the age of 15 a number of times over the course of a month, according to Batavia Police.