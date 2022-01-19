Mercy Flight: Door-to-door scammer is asking for donations in Batavia area

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight is warning people in the Batavia area of a door-to-door scammer.

They say someone has been going up to peoples’ homes and asking for donations on behalf of Mercy Flight.

“We do not solicit donations door-to-door,” Mercy Flight wrote on Twitter.

They are asking people to call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 to report this kind of activity.