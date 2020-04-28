Motorcyclist dies after collision with bicyclist

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Genesee County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle and a bicycle collided on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia this past Saturday.

On Monday, the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Joshua Fullmer, succumbed to his injuries.

The bicyclist, a 16-year-old girl, remains in serious condition at ECMC after suffering multiple injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.