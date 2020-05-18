Part of City Hall in Batavia to reopen next Tuesday

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Batavia will reopen part of City Hall to customers requiring services from the Office of the Bureau of Inspections only, next Tuesday.

Officials say tentatively, the City Clerk’s office and City Manager’s office will reopen on June 8 as part of the Finger Lakes Regional Phased Opening Plan.

According to city officials, this date is subject to change as Phase One reopening progresses and more information becomes available.

Officials encourage residents who need to pay a bill to use the dropbox outside City Hall, pay through personal online banking, call with a credit card, or mail a check.

Currently, Batavia has multiple options to contact employees, receive building permits, and pay bills.

“There will be new sneeze guard shields that will be installed at all public counters including the Clerk’s Office, Department of Public Works, and the City Manager’s Office. The City will continue to clean all facilities and wipe down all “high-touch” surfaces during the day. The fire department will continue to disinfect city vehicles on a regular rotation and all city employees that currently interact with the public will continue to wear masks and appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” said Dr. Martin Moore, City Manager.

Here are new safety measures and guidelines that will be in place for city facilities:

All customers entering City buildings will need to wear a mask

All customers will need to keep a 6ft. distance from other patrons at all times

Customers will need to conduct business behind sneeze guard shields

A new line system with distancing markers has been set up

Customers should maintain healthy hand hygiene before entering any City suite

