Photo and info courtesy: Alecia Kaus

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Batavia were seen combing through backyards looking for evidence from an apparent burglary of a lot of peanut butter cups.

We’re told from a crew on scene that the candy was taken from a Tops Friendly Market around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and that a man and woman were weaving through property nearby to evade police.

We’re also told those two people were taken into custody in the Tops parking lot.