1  of  4
Coronavirus
NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 11
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Police investigate crash in Genesee County

Batavia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two people sustained serious injuries Saturday after a bicycle and a motorcycle crashed in the Town of Batavia.

Police say around 6:04 p.m., a 17-year-old girl from Batavia tried to cross at the intersection of Route 5 and Wortendyke Road. At the same time, a 27-year-old Batavia man was traveling eastbound on a Yamaha motorcycle and crashed into the bicyclist.

Both were transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. The crash is currently under investigation.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss