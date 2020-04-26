Police investigate crash in Genesee County

TOWN OF BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two people sustained serious injuries Saturday after a bicycle and a motorcycle crashed in the Town of Batavia.

Police say around 6:04 p.m., a 17-year-old girl from Batavia tried to cross at the intersection of Route 5 and Wortendyke Road. At the same time, a 27-year-old Batavia man was traveling eastbound on a Yamaha motorcycle and crashed into the bicyclist.

Both were transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. The crash is currently under investigation.

