Police safely locate missing man from Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police say they have located Michael Jackson, who went missing Friday evening, and he’s safe.

Police thank the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, New York State Police and the public for their help.

ORIGINAL

Police in Batavia is searching for 64-year-old Michael C. Jackson after he went missing from the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Batavia Friday night.

The Batavia Police Department said Jackson left the 257 State Street facility Friday around 5:30 p.m.

The 64-year-old last was seen wearing a red sweatsuit.

Anyone with information on Michael C. Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Batavia Police at (585) 345-6350.