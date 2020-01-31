Rochester residents face multiple charges after chase through Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Rochester residents are facing multiple charges after deputies say they were led on a chase through Batavia.

Thursday night, around 8:15 p.m., Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say they tried to pull a vehicle over in the area of Ellicott and Otis streets due to an equipment violation.

The driver did not stop, and instead evaded police, eventually driving through a backyard on S. Swan St.

At that point, the Sheriff’s Office says the occupants fled the moving vehicle, which came to a rest.

A foot chase followed, with deputies pursuing one of the suspects across the property of Jackson Elementary School after the two went separate ways.

Eventually, Denzell Johnson, 27, and Shafatiah Miller, 26, were both taken into custody.

Along with a selection of traffic violations, Johnson was accused of felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and criminal possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental administration, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, displaying a forged inspection certificate and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Miller faces felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband, as well as a misdemeanor promoting prison contraband charge and a violation for marijuana possession.

Both Johnson and Miller were issued appearance tickets for City of Batavia Court. They are set to appear on February 18.

More charges may result from this investigation.