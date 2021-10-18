Sheriff: Batavia woman facing felonies after unlawfully collecting nearly $8,000 in SNAP benefits

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman has been accused of receiving nearly $8,000 in SNAP benefits that she wasn’t entitled to.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office charged with Stephanee Surabian, 33, with grand larceny and five counts of offering a false instrument for filing. All are felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says Surabian failed to report that her children’s father was living with her and earning wages. In all, she received $7,919 in benefits, authorities say.

After her arraignment, Surabian was released on her own recognizance. She’ll be in court at a later date.