Sheriff: Body sent to Batavia funeral home wasn’t buried for more than a year and a half

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is facing serious charges.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a body sent to a funeral and cremation chapel wasn’t buried for more than a year and a half.

Michael Tomaszewski faces a violation of public health law. Investigators say the person died in September 2019, and had been in the care of the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel since then.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the body last month, and it was removed and buried.

Tomazewski was also charged last year with mishandling funeral funds of more than 90 customers.